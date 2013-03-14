Nikkei rises on real estate gains before BOJ nominees' confirmation

* Nikkei gains 0.4 pct, Topix dips 0.04 pct
* Parliament expected to confirm BOJ leadership nominees Fri
* Foreign investors bought $12 bln of Japan stocks last week
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei average advanced
on Thursday after two days of losses as real estate companies
rebounded ahead of the confirmation of Bank of Japan leadership
nominees by parliament.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 12,282.95 by the
midday break, facing resistance at its five-day moving average
at 12,294.02 and after hitting a 54-month intraday high of
12,461 on Tuesday.
"Overseas clients are very bullish. We could see
consolidation at this level right now as the FX trade is priced
in but we are still at 96 (yen to the dollar)," a Tokyo-based
trader said.
"It's up to the corporate sector to deliver (growth)," he
said, adding that upbeat company earnings guidance for the
fiscal year that will start in April could be the next catalyst
to drive the market higher.
Betting on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to drive the yen
lower and drag the economy out of deflation, foreign investors
were net buyers of Japanese equities for the 17th straight week,
the longest such run since early 2006 when reformer Junichiro
Koizumi was prime minister.
Foreign investors bought 1.12 trillion yen ($11.7 billion)
in the week through March 9, their largest net buying since the
Ministry of Finance began collecting the data in 2005. They
bought a total of 5.36 trillion yen in the past 17 weeks, versus
5.80 trillion in their 19 straight weeks of net buying during
the Koizumi era.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied nearly 42 percent since
mid-November, bolstered by a weaker yen after Abe pursued bold
reflationary policies to reignite the economy.
Japanese retail investors have also got in the act. Jun
Yunoki, an equity analyst at Nomura Securities, said their
trading in Japanese equities reached 24.6 trillion yen in
February, the highest monthly total since October 2007.
"Retail investors tend to lag other investors, so I think
there is room for them to buy more," Yunoki said.
When retail investors start to pile in, it is usually a
signal that the market is likely to peak. But Yunoki said it was
too early to say whether the Nikkei has hit the top of its
near-term range, adding that retail players who do not borrow
for margin-trading are still net sellers.
The real estate sector, which will benefit from
Abe's reflationary policy, climbed 3.2 percent on Thursday
morning as the best sectoral performer ahead of the confirmation
of Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing,
as the central bank governor. On Friday, Parliament is widely
expected to approve the appointments of Kuroda as well as Kikuo
Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso as his deputies.
But Seiko Epson Corp sank 4.7 percent after the
printer maker cut its full-year dividend outlook for the
business year ending March, citing weaker sales.
Nintendo Co shed 3.2 percent after a U.S. federal
jury in New York found the video game company infringed an
inventor's 3D display technology patent with its handheld 3DS
videogame system.
The broader Topix index dipped 0.04 percent to
1,031.00, with trading volume at 48.3 percent of its full daily
average for the past 90 trading days.
WORDS OF CAUTION
Some foreign investors were sceptical of Abe's policy.
"Many investors have hurriedly moved from light to neutral
in their allocations to Japanese equities and are debating the
approach to real estate and bonds," said Andrew Milligan, head
of global strategy at Standard Life Investments.
"We would still caution with 'caveat emptor'. Japan has seen
a long series of attempts to turn the economy around.
Historically, it has been right to doubt just how sustained any
Japanese policy initiatives will prove to be," Milligan said.
Japanese equities carry a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 13.5 after steadily climbing from a near four-year
trough of 10.4 in June last year, though the ratio is still
below its 10-year average of 16.3, data from Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed.