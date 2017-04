TOKYO, March 15 The Nikkei share average rose on Friday on growing expectations that the central bank will ease monetary policy aggressively under a new leadership, which is expected to be approved by parliament later in the day. The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 12,451.26, just a few points away from a 4-1/2 year high hit early this week. The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,045.98.