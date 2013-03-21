Nikkei marks 4-1/2 year high as financials, exporters gain

* Retail investors' sentiment unusually strong in Japan
-trader
* Merrill Lynch survey shows more fund managers overweight
Japan
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei average climbed
to a fresh 4-1/2 year high on Thursday as financials and
exporters gained on the news of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
pledge to maintain stimulus and hopes of more monetary easing by
the Bank of Japan's new leadership.
The benchmark Nikkei finished 1.3 percent higher at
12,635.69, its highest closing level since early September 2008.
On Wednesday, Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive
easing, took the central bank's helm along with deputies Kikuo
Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso.
"The market expects easing at its first meeting (on April
3-4) under the new leadership, so until then, the market should
stay strong," said Toshihiko Matsuno, a senior strategist at
SMBC Friend Securities.
Market players said sentiment among Japanese retail
investors was unusually bullish after they have pocketed huge
gains on the recent rally in Japanese shares.
"Everybody seems to be making money ... when sentiment is so
strong and they have big risk capacity, negative news will
hardly dent the market and only offers good buying
opportunities," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview
Asset Management.
Data from a brokerage specialising in retail investors
showed margin traders' positions have unrealised gains for 13
straight trading days. Normally they have unrealised losses as
they tend to hesitate to cut losses.
"This market is so different from usual patterns that
there's no point making bets, based on various events on
calendar or on the news," Sakuma said.
The Nikkei has gained 21.6 percent this year on
widely-expected policy easing after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
campaign to pull the country out of persistent deflation and
bolster growth.
The yen has weakened 10.5 percent during the same period,
boosting hopes that exporters' overseas earnings will rise when
repatriated.
On Thursday, the textiles sector advanced 3.5 percent to
become the best sectoral performer on the main board.
Within that sector, Toray Industries Inc soared 6.4
percent after the Nikkei newspaper said the synthetic fibre
maker would invest about 56 billion yen ($586 million) by 2020
to broaden its presence in Thailand.
Financials led the gains. The securities sector
was the second-best sectoral gainer, adding 3.1 percent, while
the other financial sector and the banking sector
rose 2.5 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.
Exporters were also in demand. Sony Corp gained 1.8
percent and was the most-traded stock on the board by turnover,
while Nissan Motor Co Ltd added 1.9 percent and Hitachi
Ltd rose 2.5 percent.
Analysts noted investors were relieved after the Fed said it
will retain its $85 billion a month bond-buying programme to
support the economy, pushing the dollar to 96.13 yen,
within striking distance of a 3-1/2 year high of 96.71 reached
last week. The yen last traded at 95.76 yen
against the dollar.
CYPRUS STILL A CONCERN
While many analysts are bullish about the Nikkei's outlook,
they said the Japanese market is still vulnerable to a rise in
the yen.
"Excessive worries about a bailout on Cyprus have receded,
but we still need to stay alert on currency moves as we were
caught off-guard by the yen's rise the other day (when the
controversial Cyprus bailout plan rattled markets)," SMBC
Friend's Matsuno said.
Cypriot leaders held crisis talks on Wednesday to avoid a
financial meltdown a day after the country's parliament rejected
a levy on bank deposits, which had been proposed over the
weekend by European Union officials.
The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,058.10,
with 2.88 billion shares changing hands, slightly ahead of
Tuesday's 2.84 billion but down from Monday's 3.11 billion.
Amid strength in the Japanese market, Japan equity weighting
by global institutional investors was 15 percent overweight for
March, up for the third month while investors have confidence in
Japan's corporate earnings outlook, according to a survey of
fund managers conducted by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch.
But some analysts say that those who pour in money in to the
market before the cautiously awaited BOJ's policy meeting on
April 3-4 are mostly short-term investors.