TOKYO, March 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.7 percent on Monday, recovering most of its declines late last week, as Cyprus and the European Union agreed to a plan to resolve the island's financial crisis. The Nikkei rose 207.93 points to 12,546.46 after dropping 2.4 percent on Friday. The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent on Monday to 1,047.29.