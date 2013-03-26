版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 26日 星期二 08:05 BJT

Japan's Nikkei falls on Cyprus deal worries

TOKYO, March 26 Japan's Nikkei average fell in
early trade on Tuesday after a senior euro zone official said
the Cyprus rescue could be a new template to deal with other
banking problems in the region.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 12,468.06, while
the broader Topix index eased 0.5 percent to 1,042.18.
    The Cyprus deal is forcing depositors and bank bondholders
to bear losses, and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem,
who heads the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said the
Cyprus bailout represented a new model for resolving banking
crises in the currency bloc.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐