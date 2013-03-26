版本:
2013年 3月 26日 星期二

Nikkei drops on Cyprus bailout worries; monetary easing hopes trim fall

TOKYO, March 26 Japan's Nikkei average edged
lower on Tuesday as a senior euro zone official said the Cyprus
rescue could be a template to deal with other banking problems
in the region, though the decline was capped by hopes for
Japan's bold monetary easing.
    The benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.6 percent to
12,471.62 and the broader Topix index dropped 0.3
percent to 1,044.42 in moderate trade.
