Nikkei edges up on Wall Street gains; ex-dividend caps gains

TOKYO, March 27 The Nikkei share average edged
higher on Wednesday after Wall Street gained on positive U.S.
economic data and as expectations for monetary easing by Japan's
central bank buoyed sentiment, but gains were capped because of
stocks going ex-dividend.
    Traders said the effect of the passing of the Tuesday
deadline for investors to buy shares and be eligible to receive
dividends for the current financial year took about 90 points
off the Nikkei and about 9 points off the Topix.
    The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 12,489.94, while the broader
Topix was flat at 1,044.25.

