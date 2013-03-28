版本:
中国
2013年 3月 28日

Nikkei edges down, weakness in euro to weigh

TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down on Thursday, hurt by weakness in the euro due to
concerns about Italy's funding costs and the rescue deal for
Cyprus.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 12,452.09, while
the broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,043.87.
