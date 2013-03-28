Nikkei sheds 1.3 pct as profit-taking hits exporters

TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week closing low on Thursday as concerns about Italy's funding costs and the rescue deal for Cyprus prompted investors to take profits on exporters. The Nikkei closed 1.3 percent lower at 12,335.96, moving away from a 4-1/2-year high of 12,650.26 struck last Thursday. Exporters with high exposure to the common currency bloc underperformed after political uncertainty in Italy drove its borrowing costs to five-month highs. The broader Topix index dropped 0.9 percent to 1,036.78 in relatively thin trade.