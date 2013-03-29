Nikkei ends higher; poor factory data caps gains

BRIEF-Arbutus Biopharma says Arbutus Injunction survives attempted appeal by Acuitas
* Arbutus biopharma corp - arbutus injunction survives attempted appeal by acuitas
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, boosted by the S&P 500 hitting a record high and receding worries about the Cyprus bailout, but poor factory data capped gains. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher at 12,397.91. The index stands 0.4 percent below its 5-day moving average of 12,449.15. The Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,034.71 in thin trade.
* Arbutus biopharma corp - arbutus injunction survives attempted appeal by acuitas
* Aveo announces submission of response to tivozanib marketing authorization application day 180 list of outstanding issues
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co, which has been mired in litigations stemming from a sales scandal, reported a 0.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by weaker mortgage banking fees and higher costs.