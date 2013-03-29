版本:
2013年 3月 29日

Nikkei ends higher; poor factory data caps gains

TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose on Friday, boosted by the S&P 500 hitting a record high and
receding worries about the Cyprus bailout, but poor factory data
capped gains.
    The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher at 12,397.91.
The index stands 0.4 percent below its 5-day moving average of
12,449.15.
    The Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,034.71 in thin
trade.
