版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 2日 星期二 14:30 BJT

Nikkei falls to 4-week low, exporters under pressure from stronger yen

TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.1
percent to a nearly four-week low on Tuesday with exporters
leading the decline as the yen climbed after
weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.
    The Nikkei lost 131.59 points to 12,003.43, after
falling as much as 2.7 percent during the session to below the
12,000-mark for the first time in three weeks.
    The broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to 991.34,
closing below the 1,000-mark for the first time in four weeks.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐