Nikkei falls to 4-week low, exporters under pressure from stronger yen

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch announces partnership with Zalora
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says has entered into a wholesale agreement with Zalora
TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent to a nearly four-week low on Tuesday with exporters leading the decline as the yen climbed after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. The Nikkei lost 131.59 points to 12,003.43, after falling as much as 2.7 percent during the session to below the 12,000-mark for the first time in three weeks. The broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to 991.34, closing below the 1,000-mark for the first time in four weeks.
* Announces agreement to amend its secured revolving facility with Sifnos Shareholders Inc to extend the facility' s maturity and make it unsecured
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Facebook Inc plans to announce on Monday that more than 5 million businesses are advertising on the social network each month and that it is updating its suite of ad services to try to draw more small businesses onto its mobile platform.