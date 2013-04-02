Nikkei sinks to 4-week low, exporters hit by weak U.S. data

* Topix ends 0.9 pct down to below 1,000 for 1st time in 4
weeks
* Topix trading volume hits 2-week high
* Real estate firms, financials up ahead of BOJ meeting
April 3-4
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.1
percent to a nearly four-week low on Tuesday with exporters
leading the decline after weak U.S. factory data overnight
stoked concern about growth prospects for the world's biggest
economy.
Gains in real estate firms, however, helped pare back steep
losses on expectations that the Bank of Japan will ease monetary
conditions further at its policy meeting this week.
The Nikkei lost 131.59 points to 12,003.43, its
lowest level since March 7, after falling as much as 2.7 percent
during the session to below the 12,000-mark for the first time
in three weeks. The benchmark shed 2.1 percent on Monday.
Shares of top exporters retreated as the yen hit a one-month
high against the dollar after the soft U.S. manufacturing data
suggested the economy was losing some momentum at the end of the
first quarter.
Canon Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor
Co and TDK Corp were down between 2.6 and 3.4
percent.
"The honeymoon period is over," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of
global equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas.
"Investors are assuming that the more the market declines,
the more the BOJ will become serious about easing monetary
policy, so they are testing new governor Kuroda."
The BOJ, led by Haruhiko Kuroda, is expected to announce new
monetary expansion measures after its two-day meeting ends on
April 4.
Real estate and financial companies, which benefit from the
Japanese government's drive to reflate the economy, were in
demand.
Real estate investment fund Kenedix Inc jumped 14.7
percent and was the most-traded stock on the main board by
turnover, while lenders Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group gained between 1.6 and 2.3 percent.
"People were looking for excuse to take profits," a
Tokyo-based sales trader said. "Everybody is saying if we are in
a constructive bull market then you actually buy back on dips.
That actually happened today."
PROFIT TAKING
The benchmark Nikkei rallied 19.3 percent in January-March,
its best quarterly performance in nearly four years, after Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe embarked on expansionary fiscal and monetary
policies to revive the economy.
The broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to 991.34
on Tuesday, closing below the 1,000-mark for the first time in
four weeks. The index sank 3.3 percent on Monday, its biggest
one-day percentage fall in two years.
Trading volume on the Topix hit a two-week high, with 3.77
billion shares changing hands, compared with last month's daily
average trading volume of 3.24 billion shares.
"The first-quarter performance was quite good, so investors
want to take profit ... I am not worried about it too much,"
said Hisao Matsuura, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities.
He said he expected the Nikkei to test 13,000 by the end of
June as the economy was likely to improve while the BOJ kept its
stimulus tap open.
Other notable losers included Kubota Corp, down 3
percent, after Credit Suisse cut its rating on the agricultural
equipment maker to 'underperform' from 'neutral'.