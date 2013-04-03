版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 3日 星期三 14:19 BJT

Nikkei rebounds 3 pct on BOJ easing hopes; Fast Retailing jumps

TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei average jumped 3
percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day rise in two months, as
investors bought beaten-down shares on expectations that the
central bank will announce more easing steps on Thursday.
    A nearly 14 percent surge in index heavyweight Fast
Retailing Co, after its Uniqlo fashion chain in Japan
posted strong March same-store sales, also contributed to the
Nikkei's rally. 
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 358.77 points to close at
12,362.20 after shedding 3.2 percent in the previous two
sessions.
    The broader Topix climbed 1.9 percent to 1,010.43.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐