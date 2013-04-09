版本:
Nikkei holds near 5-year highs, set for 5th day of gain

TOKYO, April 9 Japan's Nikkei average climbed
and continued to trade near five-year highs on Tuesday as
investors were upbeat after the central bank conducted its first
bond buying operations as part of massive stimulus measures
announced last week.  
    The Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 13,309.22,
heading for a fifth straight day of gains, while the broader
Topix index rose 0.8 percent to 1,110.31.

