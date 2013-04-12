版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五

Nikkei edges down after touching new 5-year high; Fast Retailing falls

TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down but held near five-year highs on Friday, underpinned
by ongoing optimism about the economic outlook on the back of
bold government and central bank policies.
    The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent at 13,483.36 after
opening a tad higher and hitting a new high of 13,568.25, the
highest level since July 2008.
    Index heavyweight Fast Retailing, which announced
its forecasts for the year ending August, dropped more than 3
percent after its weaker-than-expected forecast disappointed the
market.
    It left its full-year operating profit forecast unchanged at
147.5 billion yen ($1.48 billion), slightly lower than analysts'
forecast of 149.9 billion yen.
    The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,145.13.

