Nikkei retreats from near 5-yr high, but up 5.1 pct on week

* Nikkei sheds 0.5 pct on day, gains 5.1 pct on week
* Index heavyweight Fast Retailing weighs
* Goldman Sachs expects Nikkei to reach 16,000 in 12 months
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese shares slipped on
Friday, coming off a near five-year high, but they still ended
the week sharply higher, buoyed by optimism that bold central
bank policies would revitalise the economy.
The benchmark Nikkei closed 0.5 percent lower at
13,485.14. It opened up 0.1 percent at 13,568.25, its highest
level since July 2008, before moving into negative territory.
For the week, the benchmark rose 5.1 percent, the third
consecutive weekly gain.
"It's been a tremendous week in terms of flow," said Stefan
Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse. "It's
certainly less now than last Friday, which was the day after the
BOJ decision and we had record flow."
Worrall said the impact of the BOJ's "shock and awe" has
been waning a little over the week but there's still fairly
significant buy flow coming in from foreign investors and
described the underlying tone as "bullish".
"We really need to see the dollar to break above 100 yen in
order to catalyze new flow, or acceleration of buy flow. I don't
think the rally is over," he said.
Index heavyweight Fast Retailing weighed on the
Nikkei, falling 0.9 percent after the Uniqlo operator left its
full-year operating profit forecast unchanged at 147.5 billion
yen ($1.5 billion), slightly below analysts' expectations.
The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,148.57,
with 4.57 billion shares changing hands in active trade. That
compares with last month's average trading volume of 3.24
billion shares.
Shares in real estate companies rose 3.3 percent
and outperformed the overall market as they were expected to
benefit most from the reflationary drive.
However, financials, which also have risen strongly on hopes
for reflation in Japan, fell on profit-taking. The banking
sector slipped 0.3 percent, with Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group down 0.6 percent.
"Unless there are strong catalysts to drive the market
higher such as the yen weakening further to 100 yen against the
dollar, profit-taking is natural given the steep rises," said
Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The dollar last traded around 99.43 yen on Friday,
compared with the session high of 99.95 hit on Thursday, its
highest level since April 2009.
Other notable movers include Sharp Corp, which
surged 7 percent after the Nikkei newspaper said the main
creditor banks of the bailed-out consumer electronics maker were
moving to maintain a 360 billion yen ($3.6 billion) loan deal as
the company is seen to have met the condition for continued
credit.
The benchmark Nikkei has surged 52 percent since
mid-November when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled in his
election campaign expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to
pull Japan out of deflation.
OUTLOOK STILL UPBEAT
Goldman Sachs said the BOJ's commitment to beat deflation
should be positive for earnings growth and stock prices.
While the market may pause near term as investors digest
earnings, the Nikkei will likely gain further in the long term,
the brokerage said in a report. It raised the Nikkei's 12-month
target to 16,000 from 15,000.
Others also shared Goldman's optimism.
"Investors are still looking for buying opportunities in the
Japanese market although the current share prices have already
factored in expectations for higher profits for this fiscal
year," said Naoki Fujiwara, a fund manager at Shinkin Asset
Management.
He added that investors expect the yen to weaken further and
the U.S. economy to recover steadily, which will serve as
tailwinds to Japanese equities.