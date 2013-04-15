版本:
Nikkei eases 0.9 pct; weak U.S. retail data weighs

TOKYO, April 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
shed 0.9 percent in early trade on Monday, slipping further from
a nearly five-year high, as exporters retreated after weak U.S.
retail sales raised concerns over the recovery in the world's
largest economy.
    The Nikkei dropped 126.71 points to 13,358.43, while
the broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to 1,138.10.
