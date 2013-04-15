版本:
Nikkei drops sharply as weak U.S, China data hit exporters

TOKYO, April 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Monday, moving further away from a nearly five-year
high as investors sold after weak economic data from China and
the United States raised concerns over the outlook for the
global economy.
    The Nikkei fell 1.6 percent to 13,275.66, retreating
from July 2008 levels of 13,568.25 tapped on Friday. The broader
Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,133.99.
