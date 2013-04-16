Nikkei sheds 1.5 pct on global growth fears, heads for 3rd day of loss

* Nikkei heads for 3rd day of loss, Topix sheds 1.8 pct
* SoftBank sinks 8 pct after Dish offers rival bid to buy
Sprint
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei average sagged
1.5 percent on Tuesday, although it managed to hold above the
13,000-mark, as concerns over stumbling global growth pushed
U.S. stocks to their worst day in five months.
Index heavyweight SoftBank Corp slumped 8.2 percent
to a two-week low after U.S. Dish Network Corp offered
to buy wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp for
$25.5 billion, which could trump SoftBank's bid for a 70 percent
stake for $20.1 billion.
It was the second-most traded stock on the main board by
turnover.
The Nikkei was down 200.22 points at 13,075.44 after
earlier hitting a low of 13,004.46 to a one-week low.
It was on track to fall for a third day in a row, which will
mark its longest such losing streak in nearly three months as
the benchmark has rallied nearly 26 percent this year on the
back of aggressive government and central bank policies to
revive the world's third-largest economy.
In recent sessions, concerns about soft data from China and
the United States have heightened worries about the global
growth outlook. Investors in Japan have used this period to book
gains after the market surged to near five-year highs last week.
Chinese growth stumbled unexpectedly in the first three
months of 2013, while data showed the pace of growth in New York
state manufacturing slowed more than expected in April and U.S.
homebuilder sentiment waned for a third month in a row.
Sentiment was also dimmed by two simultaneous explosions
that ripped through the crowd at the finish line of the Boston
Marathon on Monday, killing two people and injuring dozens.
U.S. stocks extended their losses as the news
weighed on already jittery markets. Overnight, gold led a broad
rout for commodities on growth worries, dropping 9 percent to
mark its biggest loss since 1983.
Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA, said he remained
upbeat on Japanese stocks and expected another 30 percent upside
for the Nikkei.
"They started off incredibly cheap. They are still cheap,"
he said. "There is a substantial upturn in the economy and
conditions for Japanese companies."
The BOJ shocked the financial markets on April 4, with
bolder steps that even eclipsed the U.S. Federal Reserve's
massive quantitative easing program, promising to inject $1.4
trillion into the economy in less than two years.
In terms of valuations, Japanese equities carry a 12-month
forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3, slightly below the S&P
500's 13.5, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
Stocks that have rallied hard on the back of the BOJ's
sweeping stimulus took a battering on Tuesday, with the banking
sector, which is seen benefiting from Japan's
reflationary drive, down 3.2 percent as the worst sectoral
performer.
Lenders Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 3.5
percent, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group eased 2.7
percent.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.8 percent to
1,113.33 in mid-morning, with volume at 42 percent of its full
daily average for the past 90 trading days.
Apart from concerns of weakening global demand, exporters
also faced pressure from the yen's rebound. The Japanese
currency was quoted at 97.0 yen to the dollar on Tuesday after
gaining 1.7 percent to 96.725 in the previous session.
Exporters Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co
, Sony Corp and semiconductor equipment maker
Tokyo Electron lost between 2.7 and 5.3 percent.