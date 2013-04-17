Nikkei rebounds as exporters gain on renewed yen weakness

* Gains will likely stay moderate - analyst
* Exporters' earnings will be in focus - fund
* IHI soars on report to mass produce flu vaccine
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose on Wednesday morning, recouping some of the sharp declines
of the past three days, led by gains for exporters as the yen
resumed its weakening trend after US stocks and gold prices
rebounded.
The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 13,355.32 at the
midday break after declining 2.4 percent over the past three
sessions. It now stands 1.6 percent below a nearly five-year
high of 13,568.25 tapped last week.
Wall Street's more than 1 percent rise on an improved
outlook for corporate earnings and expectations of continuing
monetary stimulus also helped bolster sentiment.
The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,131.76.
"After seeing a pull-back, there is an opportunity for
buying on the dips," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Among exporters, Toyota Motor Corp gained 1.5
percent, Sony Corp added 1.8 percent and Komatsu Ltd
advanced 1.8 percent.
The dollar last traded at 98.25 yen, having bounced
off from a near two-week low of 95.67. It was still down more
than 2 percent from a four-year high near 100 yen set last week.
Miura believes the broad market gains will likely remain
moderate amid uncertainty about the direction of the yen ahead
of a meeting on Thursday of finance ministers and central
bankers from the Group of 20 leading economies.
"People are also nervous about volatility in commodity
prices, so a lot of them are taking a wait-and-see approach,"
Miura said.
Gold prices jumped after its record daily drop in dollar
terms on Monday.
On Wednesday, IHI Corp surged 4.8 percent after the
Nikkei newspaper reported that the company will start mass
production of influenza vaccines as early as 2015 under a
contract manufacturing arrangement with Astellas Pharma Inc.
.
Nomura Holdings Inc, however, fell 1.2 percent and
was the most traded stock by turnover after Italian prosecutors
ordered the seizure of 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) of
assets from the brokerage as part of a fraud investigation.
EARNINGS OF EXPORTERS WILL BE IN FOCUS
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied more than 8 percent since
the April 4 announcement of a sweeping stimulus campaign from
the Bank Of Japan, which plans to inject $1.4 trillion into the
world's third-largest economy in less than two years.
The index has risen more than 50 percent since Japanese
prime minister Shinzo Abe called for aggressive monetary and
fiscal expansionary policies last November.
During that term, both exporters and reflationary stocks
such as real estate and banks have led the gains.
"For exporters, their earnings details will likely be
scrutinized," when their results start filtering out later this
month, said Makoto Kikuchi, the chief executive of Myojo Asset
Management. "Exporters have gained mainly on expectations for
stronger forecasts, but investors will be also seeing if their
core businesses have improved, not just weak-yen factors."
He prefers automakers to electronics, and said that if their
earnings meet market expectations and the U.S. economy shows a
steady recovery, the stocks have further upside.