公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 08:15 BJT

Nikkei follows global markets lower; Apple-linked shares hit

TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Thursday as buyers stayed on the sidelines amid worries
about global growth and following a broad decline on Wall
Street.
    Apple-related stocks underperformed after the iPhone maker's
shares dropped in New York on worries about slowing sales of its
gadgets. Sharp Corp fell 1.1 percent, Murata
Manufacturing Co dropped 2.7 percent and Ibiden Co
 shed 1.9 percent.
    The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 13,268.70, while the
Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,126.88.

