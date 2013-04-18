版本:
Nikkei drops 1.2 pct as Apple component suppliers weigh

TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
shed 1.2 percent on Thursday as Apple-linked shares came under
pressure on concerns of slowing sales of the iPhone maker's
products, while global growth worries dampened the appeal of
exporters.
    The Nikkei ended 162.82 points lower at 13,220.07,
breaking below its five-day moving average of 13,317.04.
    The broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to
1,122.97.

