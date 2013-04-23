Nikkei retreats from nearly 5-year closing high

TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Nikkei average eased in early trade on Tuesday as the yen's weakness paused, prompting investors to lock in some of the gains after the index hit a nearly five-year closing high in the previous session. The Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent to 13,545.48, while the broader Topix index inched down 0.1 percent to 1,144.12.