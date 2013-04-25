版本:
Nikkei edges up, extending the previous session's sharp gain

TOKYO, April 25 The Nikkei share average rose in
early trade on Thursday, extending the previous session's sharp
rally, driven by expectations that yen weakness will spur strong
earnings growth for Japanese firms.  
    The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 13,889.79, while the
broader Topix index put on 0.2 percent to 1,167.10.

