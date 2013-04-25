版本:
Nikkei sets new multi-year closing high, aided by hopes for weak yen

TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose to a fresh, near five-year high on Thursday, but the mood
was tempered by sharp losses for Canon Inc and Nintendo
Co Ltd as they failed to meet investors' expectations
of strong earnings guidance.
    The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent higher at 13,926.08
after trading as high as 13,974.26, its highest level since June
2008, as hopes for a weaker yen buoyed some exporters' shares.
    The broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to
1,172.78.

