Nikkei dips but still heads for best April in 20 years

TOKYO, April 30 The Nikkei stock average dipped
in early trade on Tuesday, although it is heading for its best
April performance in 20 years after the Bank of Japan stunned
financial markets earlier this month with sweeping stimulus
measures.
    The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 13,863.18, while the
broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 1,165.01.
