版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 30日 星期二 14:17 BJT

Nikkei ends 0.2 pct lower, marks best April performance in 20 years

TOKYO, April 30 The Nikkei average eased on
Tuesday partly due to disappointing earnings guidance from
heavyweights Fanuc Corp and Honda Motor, but still ended April
with its best performance in 20 years on the back of bold
stimulus measures unveiled earlier in the month.
    The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to
13,860.86, after popping up into positive territory several
times in the afternoon.
    On the month, the index was up 11.8 percent and marked its
best April performance since 1993, largely driven by the Bank of
Japan's plans to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less
than two years to revive growth.
    The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to
1,165.13.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐