Nikkei ends 0.2 pct lower, marks best April performance in 20 years

TOKYO, April 30 The Nikkei average eased on Tuesday partly due to disappointing earnings guidance from heavyweights Fanuc Corp and Honda Motor, but still ended April with its best performance in 20 years on the back of bold stimulus measures unveiled earlier in the month. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 13,860.86, after popping up into positive territory several times in the afternoon. On the month, the index was up 11.8 percent and marked its best April performance since 1993, largely driven by the Bank of Japan's plans to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years to revive growth. The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 1,165.13.