版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 08:14 BJT

Nikkei falls, hurt by Tokyo Electron after disappointing guidance

TOKYO, May 1 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in
early trade on Wednesday, after posting its best April
performance in 20 years, hurt by  disappointing earnings
guidance from semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd
.
    The Nikkei eased 0.5 percent to 13,792.29 after
rallying 11.8 percent last month, marking its best April
performance since 1993 and a ninth straight month of gains --
its long such winning streak since May 2005 to January 2006.
    The broader Topix index fell 0.6 percent to
1,158.45.
    Tokyo Electron was the top-weighted loser in the Nikkei,
down 4.5 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐