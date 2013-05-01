版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 14:09 BJT

Nikkei falls for 3rd straight day; Sharp, Tokyo Electron weigh

TOKYO, May 1 Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Wednesday after posting its best April performance in 20 years,
with Sharp Corp and semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo
Electron Ltd tumbling on disappointing earnings news.
    The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at
13,799.35, down for a third straight session, while the broader
Topix index fell 0.6 percent to 1,158.37.
    Tokyo Electron lost 4.1 percent and Sharp sagged 5 percent.
