Nikkei may ease on global growth concerns, extended weekend looms

TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average may ease on Thursday as data in the United States provided further evidence of a halting recovery, while investors are likely to book profits ahead of a long holiday weekend. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,650 and 13,850, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,770 on Tuesday, down 0.2 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,800. Tokyo markets will be closed on Friday and Monday for a string of holidays known as Golden Week. The benchmark Nikkei has been hovering close to 5-year highs tapped recently, although some disappointing domestic earnings and a string of weak global data have hobbled the market in the past few days. Wall Street sold off on Wednesday as investor sentiment was hit by data showing U.S. companies hired the smallest number of employees in seven months in April. It was the latest in a slew of below-par data to raise concerns about the recovery in the world's largest economy. The Federal Reserve cited risks to U.S. growth from austerity in Washington and maintained its plan to buy $85 billion worth of bonds each month to keep borrowing costs low and spur growth. "It would be quite natural for investors to lock in profits before the long holiday weekend, especially when there are some key events and data coming out after the market closes," said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at Tachibana Securities. Later on Thursday, the European Central Bank is expected to cut its main interest rate to a record low 0.5 percent to prop up the recession-hit euro zone economy. Market attention will then shift to Friday's key U.S. non-farm payrolls report for April, with expectations for job growth of 145,000, up from 88,000 for March. The U.S. dollar weakened in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Fed's statement. In early Asian trade on Thursday, the yen was quoted at 97.34 to the dollar, hovering near its two-week high. On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 13,799.35 and the broader Topix index dropped 0.6 percent to 1,158.37. > Wall St drops on data, earnings; Facebook up late > Fed sticks with loose monetary policy, dollar weaker > Yields near four-month lows as Fed holds the course > Gold falls more than 1 pct as commodities dip > Brent crude drops below $100 on weak data from China,U.S. STOCKS TO WATCH -PANASONIC CORP Panasonic unloaded some of its shareholdings in such firms as Toyota Motor for around 100 billion yen ($1 billion) in the year ended March 31, the Nikkei business daily said. The company is expected to book a profit of roughly 30 billion yen from the stock sales in its fiscal 2012 earnings. -DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC Japan's second-largest brokerage Daiwa reported its highest quarterly profit in seven years on Wednesday, underscoring the brightening outlook for the industry as a result of the market-boosting policies of the country's new premier. -SHARP CORP Mizuho Corporate Bank and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ are considering a roughly 100 billion yen ($1 billion) credit facility to help struggling electronics manufacturer Sharp meet an upcoming bond redemption, the Nikkei said.