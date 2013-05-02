Nikkei falls on weak U.S. data, heads for 4th day of losses

TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early trade on Thursday, on track for a fourth straight session of losses, as weak U.S. jobs data and manufacturing activity provided further evidence of a halting recovery in the world's largest economy. The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 13,729.71. If the benchmark were to close the session with a fourth straight day of declines, it would mark the longest such losing streak since November. The broader Topix index slipped 0.4 percent to 1,1154.23.