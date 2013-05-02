Nikkei falls on weak U.S. data, heads for 4th day of losses

TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
in early trade on Thursday, on track for a fourth straight
session of losses, as weak U.S. jobs data and manufacturing
activity provided further evidence of a halting recovery in the
world's largest economy.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 13,729.71. If the
benchmark were to close the session with a fourth straight day
of declines, it would mark the longest such losing streak since
November.
The broader Topix index slipped 0.4 percent to
1,1154.23.