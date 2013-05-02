版本:
Nikkei falls to 1-week low, hurt by weak U.S. data

TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell
0.8 percent to a one-week low on Thursday after weak U.S. data
heightened worries about the recovery in the world's largest
economy.
    The Nikkei ended 105.31 points lower at 13,694.04,
down for a fourth day in a row - its longest losing run since
November.
    The broader Topix lost 0.4 percent to 1,153.28.

