Nikkei to test fresh 5-yr highs, buoyed by U.S. stocks, German data

TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to scale fresh five-year heights on Wednesday, buoyed
the S&P 500 ending at yet another record high and
stronger-than-expected German industrial data.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 14,100 and
14,300, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,230 on Tuesday, up 0.5 percent from the
Osaka close of 14,160.
"Foreign investors just don't stop buying Japanese shares,"
said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"The trend appears stable as it's pension funds and large
global funds that are buying, with buy-and-hold strategies, not
just hedge funds. We can't say this trend has just began, but I
believe it will continue for a while."
Investor sentiment was boosted by a jump in German
industrial orders, which confounded expectations for a drop,
easing concerns over the euro zone's powerhouse, while U.S.
stocks continued their strong run, with the S&P hitting
another record high.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei jumped 3.6 percent to 14,180.24,
hitting its highest level since June 2008 and breaking above
13,988, the 61.8 percent retracement of its slide from February
2007 to October 2008. The broader Topix index climbed
3.1 percent to 1,188.57.
The benchmark Nikkei has surged nearly 64 percent and the
yen has weakened 23 percent against the dollar since
mid-November, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began promising
expansionary monetary and fiscal policies to revive the economy
during his election campaign.
> Dow marks first close above 15,000, S&P ends at record
> Euro flat vs dollar after rising on German data
> Treasuries dip, but range bound in new debt supply
> Gold down over 1 pct as ETF outflows continue
> Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SOFTBANK CORP
SoftBank President Masayoshi Son may get a frosty reception
when he comes to the United States this week to meet Sprint
Nextel Corp's major shareholders, as he tries to drum up
support for the Japanese company's proposed takeover of the No.
3 U.S. wireless service provider.
--HONDA MOTOR CO
Honda and its China joint ventures sold 60,596 cars in China
in April, down 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Tuesday.
--TAKATA CORP
BMW is recalling about 220,000 vehicles worldwide
from model years 2002 and 2003 as part of a wider recall
affecting airbags made by supplier Takata, BMW said on Tuesday.