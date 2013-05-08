版本:
Nikkei hits fresh near 5-year high; China data provides tailwind

TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei average closed at
its highest in nearly five years on Wednesday, buoyed by a
record finish on Wall Street and unexpectedly strong economic
data from China and Germany, which helped to ease concerns over
the global economic outlook.
    The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 14,285.69 after
climbing as high as 14,421.38, its highest level since June
2008, extending the previous session's 3.6 percent rally that
came after an extended holiday and recent upbeat U.S. jobs data.
    The broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to
1,194.34.
