Nikkei hits fresh near 5-year high; China data provides tailwind

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei average closed at its highest in nearly five years on Wednesday, buoyed by a record finish on Wall Street and unexpectedly strong economic data from China and Germany, which helped to ease concerns over the global economic outlook. The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 14,285.69 after climbing as high as 14,421.38, its highest level since June 2008, extending the previous session's 3.6 percent rally that came after an extended holiday and recent upbeat U.S. jobs data. The broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 1,194.34.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.