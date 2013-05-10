Nikkei jumps to fresh 5-year high as dlr breaks above 100 yen

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO, May 10 The Nikkei share average scaled another five-year high on Friday as the U.S. dollar managed to break above the elusive 100 yen mark, putting the Japanese currency at levels that should generate robust earnings for many exporters. The Nikkei rose 2.5 percent to 14,450.68, the highest level since June 2008. The Topix gained 2.3 percent to 1,208.93.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.