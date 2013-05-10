版本:
Nikkei jumps to fresh 5-year high as dlr breaks above 100 yen

TOKYO, May 10 The Nikkei share average scaled
another five-year high on Friday as the U.S. dollar managed to
break above the elusive 100 yen mark, putting the Japanese
currency at levels that should generate robust earnings for many
exporters.
    The Nikkei rose 2.5 percent to 14,450.68, the
highest level since June 2008. The Topix gained 2.3
percent to 1,208.93.
