Nikkei jumps, hits 5-1/2 year high as yen tumbles

TOKYO, May 10 The Nikkei share average jumped to a 5-1/2 year high on Friday as the U.S. dollar broke above 101 yen, with exporters leading the gains on prospects of better corporate earnings. The Nikkei climbed 2.9 percent to 14,607.54, the highest closing level since January 7, 2008. The index surged 6.7 percent this week to post its biggest weekly gain since December 2009. The Topix gained 2.4 percent to 1,210.60.