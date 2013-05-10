版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 14:15 BJT

Nikkei jumps, hits 5-1/2 year high as yen tumbles

TOKYO, May 10 The Nikkei share average jumped to
a 5-1/2 year high on Friday as the U.S. dollar broke above 101
yen, with exporters leading the gains on prospects of better
corporate earnings. 
    The Nikkei climbed 2.9 percent to 14,607.54, the
highest closing level since January 7, 2008. The index surged
6.7 percent this week to post its biggest weekly gain since
December 2009.
    The Topix gained 2.4 percent to 1,210.60.
