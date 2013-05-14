版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 14日 星期二 08:06 BJT

Nikkei rises for 3rd day but gains tempered after rapid rise

TOKYO, May 14 The Nikkei share average extended
gains into a third day on Tuesday as the weak-yen trend
continued to lift exporters, but buying was limited as investors
turned cautious over the rapid pace of the latest rally.
    The Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 14,818.04, nearing
a 5-1/2 year high of 14,849.01 tapped on Monday. The broader
Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,236.84.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐