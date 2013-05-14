Nikkei rises for 3rd day but gains tempered after rapid rise

TOKYO, May 14 The Nikkei share average extended gains into a third day on Tuesday as the weak-yen trend continued to lift exporters, but buying was limited as investors turned cautious over the rapid pace of the latest rally. The Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 14,818.04, nearing a 5-1/2 year high of 14,849.01 tapped on Monday. The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,236.84.