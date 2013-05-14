版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 14日 星期二 14:19 BJT

Nikkei eases in choppy trade; real estate, financials drag

TOKYO, May 14 The Nikkei share average edged
down on Tuesday, after two gaining days, as interest
rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and financials
succumbed to signs of rising long-term interest rates.
     Investors showed some caution over the rapid pace of the
preceding rally, with the Nikkei shedding 0.2 percent to
14,758.42, moving away from the 5-1/2 year closing high of
14,782.21 reached on Monday. 
    The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,230.80.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐