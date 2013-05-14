Nikkei eases in choppy trade; real estate, financials drag

TOKYO, May 14 The Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, after two gaining days, as interest rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and financials succumbed to signs of rising long-term interest rates. Investors showed some caution over the rapid pace of the preceding rally, with the Nikkei shedding 0.2 percent to 14,758.42, moving away from the 5-1/2 year closing high of 14,782.21 reached on Monday. The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,230.80.