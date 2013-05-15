版本:
2013年 5月 15日

Nikkei breaks above 15,000 on Wall St; Sony untraded

TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share index broke
above 15,000 and hit fresh 5-1/2 year highs on Wednesday,
bolstered by a strong performance from Wall Street and further
weakness in the yen.
    Sony Corp was untraded with a glut of buy orders
after a proposal from an activist fund to list its entertainment
unit sent its U.S.-listed shares soaring 10 percent.
    Its shares were indicated at 1,957 yen, up 4.3 percent from
the previous day's closing price.
    The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 15,028.36 after
hitting as high as 15,030.26 soon after the opening bell, the
highest since January 2008. The broader Topix gained 1.6
percent to 1,250.60.
