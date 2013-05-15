Nikkei breaks above 15,000; Sony soars after U.S. fund proposes spin-off

* Sony surges as U.S. fund calls on to spin off unit
* Exporters lead the gains on further weakening of yen
* Higher bond yield drags down real estate firms, consumer
lenders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share index rose
2.2 percent to break above 15,000 on Wednesday, with Sony Corp
surging after a proposal from a U.S. activist fund to
list its entertainment unit sent its U.S.-listed shares soaring
10 percent.
The market's run to a fresh 5-1/2 year high was also
underpinned by further weakness in the yen and a strong
performance from Wall Street, which was boosted by signs of
better economic growth.
The Nikkei added 322.98 points to 15,081.40, the
highest since January 2008.
Sony jumped 14 percent to 2,146 yen and was the third most
traded stock on the board by turnover.
Hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb said his Third Point hedge
fund had accumulated a little more than 6 percent of Sony's
shares - a stake worth $1.1 billion - making it the largest
stakeholder in the inventor of the Walkman portable music player
and Trinitron TV.
Loeb on Tuesday called on Sony to spin off its lucrative
entertainment arm, setting the stage for a clash between his
activist Wall Street fund and management at the Japanese
electronics maker.
"Theoretically such a plan (spin off) is possible, although
I don't think Sony would do so. But if the company decides to do
so, its valuation could rise," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund
manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management, adding that main buyers
are likely retail investors who are playing catch-up with its
ADRs.
Other exporters also were in the spotlight, with Toyota
Motor Corp gaining 2.3 percent, Toshiba Corp
adding 4.7 percent and Panasonic Corp surging 6.1
percent, after the dollar climbed as high as 102.40 yen
on Tuesday, the highest level in 4-1/2 years.
The dollar last traded at 102.08 yen.
The broader Topix gained 2.3 percent to 1,258.50.
The Nikkei has gained more than 6 percent since last
Thursday, when the dollar broke above 100 yen.
Analysts said that due to strength in overseas shares,
money keeps flowing into the Japanese market despite the fast
pace of gains, although some investors were also taking profits
on sectors which are sensitive to rising long-term interest
rates.
"The sectors which rose on the back of the government's
reflationary policy are prone to profit-taking as these sectors
greatly outperformed earlier," said Hikaru Sato, a senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
The 10-year Japanese cash bond yield rose 4.5
basis points to 0.90 percent on Wednesday, its highest since
April 2012.
Real estate stocks and financials underperformed, with
Mitsui Fudosan Co shedding 0.2 percent, Mitsubishi
Estate Co dropping 0.2 percent and consumer lender
Aiful Corp tumbling 11 percent.