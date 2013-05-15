Nikkei jumps to fresh 5-1/2 yr high, breaks above 15,000; Sony soars 12 pct

* Japan stocks seen as overvalued for 1st time in four years
- BOFA Merrill
* Sony surges as U.S. fund calls on company to spin off unit
* Exporters lead the gains on further yen weakness
* Higher bond yields drag down real estate firms, consumer
lenders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share index rose
2.3 percent on Wednesday, breaking above 15,000 for the first
time since January 2008, with Sony Corp surging after
an activist U.S. fund called on the company to spin off and list
its lucrative entertainment unit.
The market's run to a fresh 5-1/2 year high was underpinned
by further weakness in the yen and a strong performance from
Wall Street, which was boosted by signs of better economic
growth.
The Nikkei added 338.55 points to 15,096.97 by the
midday break after rising as high as 15,108.83, levels last
visited in January 2008.
Sony soared 12 percent to 2,094 yen and was the fifth most
traded stock on the board by turnover.
Hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb said his Third Point hedge
fund had accumulated a little more than 6 percent of Sony's
shares - a stake worth $1.1 billion - making it the largest
stakeholder in the inventor of the Walkman portable music player
and Trinitron TV.
Loeb on Tuesday called on Sony to spin off its lucrative
entertainment arm, setting the stage for a clash between his
activist Wall Street fund and management at the Japanese
electronics maker.
"Theoretically such a plan (spin off) is possible, although
I don't think Sony would do so. But if the company decides to do
so, its valuation could rise," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund
manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management, adding that main buyers
are likely retail investors who are playing catch-up with its
ADRs.
Other exporters also were in the spotlight, with Toyota
Motor Corp gaining 2.6 percent, Toshiba Corp
adding 4.1 percent and Panasonic Corp surging 5.5
percent, after the dollar climbed as high as 102.40 yen
on Tuesday, the highest level in 4-1/2 years.
The dollar last traded at 102.19 yen.
The broader Topix gained 2.3 percent to 1,258.50.
The Nikkei has gained more than 6 percent since last
Thursday, when the dollar broke above 100 yen.
Analysts said that strength in overseas shares has continued
to draw money into the Japanese market despite the rapid pace of
gains over the past week.
According to Bank Of America Merrill Lynch's May fund
manager survey, Japan equity allocations are 31 percent
overweight, with this trend increasing for the fifth straight
month.
"This also marks the first time in approximately four years
that the Japanese stock market has been seen as overvalued," the
bank's equity strategist Naoki Kamiyama wrote in a report.
"Last month saw a major swing toward the view that the BOJ's
policies would promote inflation, and this persisted in May,
with fund managers believing inflation will rise. In sector
allocations, autos remained most popular."
The Nikkei has surged more than 45 percent this year on the
back of bold government and central bank policies to revive the
third largest economy.
The sharp gains in the market has also prompted some
investors to lock in profits on sectors which are sensitive to
rising long-term interest rates.
"The sectors which rose on the back of the government's
reflationary policy are prone to profit-taking as these sectors
greatly outperformed earlier," said Hikaru Sato, a senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
The 10-year Japanese cash bond yield rose 4.5
basis points to 0.90 percent on Wednesday, its highest since
April 2012.
Real estate stocks and financials underperformed, with
Mitsui Fudosan Co shedding 3.5 percent, Mitsubishi
Estate Co dropping 1.4 percent and consumer lender
Aiful Corp nosediving 14 percent.