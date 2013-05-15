版本:
Nikkei climbs to fresh 5-1/2-yr high, above 15,000; Sony jumps

TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei average rose 2.3
percent on Wednesday, breaking above 15,000 for the first time
since January 2008, with Sony Corp surging after an
activist U.S. fund called on the company to spin off and list
its lucrative entertainment unit.
    The market's run to a fresh 5-1/2-year high also was
underpinned by further weakness in the yen and a strong
performance from Wall Street, which was boosted by signs of
better economic growth.
    The benchmark Nikkei advanced 337.61 points to
15,096.03, after rising as high as 15,108.83, levels last
visited in January 2008.
    Sony climbed 10.4 percent.
    The broader Topix gained 1.8 percent to 1,252.85.
