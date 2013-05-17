版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 17日 星期五

Nikkei falls for 2nd straight day, investors cautious over recent steep rise

TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average fell for
a second day on Friday as caution over the recent steep rises
continued to spur profit-taking, while a pullback in Wall Street
soured investor sentiment.
    The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 14,914.31, while the
broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,238.26.
