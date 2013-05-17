Nikkei eases on wariness over recent steep gains, exporters suffer

* Machinery data suggests companies are risk averse -analyst * Hitachi up on higher operating margin forecast * Nikkei set to post 2nd-straight weekly gains By Tomo Uetake TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average edged down for a second day on Friday as caution over the recent steep gains continued to spur profit-taking while a pullback in Wall Street soured investor sentiment. Still, ongoing optimism in the benefits of a weak yen kept the index near the 15,000 mark and the market is on track to log its second-straight weekly gain. The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 15,019.55 by the midday break, moving away from a 5 1/2-year intraday high of 15,155.72 reached on Thursday. U.S. stocks fell on Thursday when a Federal Reserve regional president said the central bank could begin easing up on its monetary stimulus this summer. Data released in the morning showed core machinery orders jumped a bigger-than-expected 14.2 percent in March, the quickest monthly pace in eight years. But investors remained cautious as manufacturers expect core orders to fall in the second quarter, reflecting companies' risk aversion and reluctance to invest. "For the time being, although sentiment for the long-term remains upbeat, companies' conservative stance on investment is souring the mood. And a pullback is not surprising given the steep rises recently and weak overseas stocks," said Toshihiko Matsuno, senior strategist at SMBC Friend Securities. Blue-chip exporters faltered, with Panasonic Corp falling 1.7 percent, Nissan Motor Co Ltd shedding 1 percent and Nikon Corp sliding 2.3 percent. But Hitachi Ltd rose 1.1 percent after it said that it will expand its global workforce over the next three years, while aiming to boost its annual operating profit margin to more than 7 percent from 4.7 percent. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,248.34, with volume at 60.4 percent of its full daily average of the past 90 trading days. Other notable decliners included Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd , which fell 8.1 percent after forecasting a net loss of 21 billion yen ($206 million) for the current business year through March, citing declining sales in Europe. It was the biggest loser in percentage terms on the main board. Analysts said that investors will stay on the sidelines and refrain from taking large positions before the weekend. "Technical signs show the market is overheated," said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at Tachibana Securities. "I think the Nikkei will hover around 15,000 at least until the end of this month." The benchmark Nikkei has risen around 6 percent since the dollar punched through the 100-yen mark last Thursday, which has prompted some profit-taking. The index is currently trading about 7.7 percent above its 25-day moving average. The yen last traded at 102.29 yen to the dollar.