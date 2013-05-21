Nikkei slips from 5-1/2-year high on stall in yen weakness

Ford says to launch Ranger pickup truck in China by 2018
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei share average eased from a 5-1/2-year high on Tuesday as Wall Street ended flat and the dollar slipped against the yen on caution before U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony. The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 15,269.85, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.2 percent to 1,266.71.
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands marched in major South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world