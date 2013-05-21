版本:
Nikkei slips from 5-1/2-year high on stall in yen weakness

TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei share average eased
from a 5-1/2-year high on Tuesday as Wall Street ended flat and
the dollar slipped against the yen on caution before U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony.
    The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 15,269.85, while the
broader Topix index dipped 0.2 percent to 1,266.71.
