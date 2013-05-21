版本:
Nikkei edges up to new 5-1/2-yr high as retail investors pick up bargains

TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up to a fresh 5-1/2-year high on Tuesday, reversing earlier
losses, as retail investors scooped up underperforming stocks
such as Sharp Corp and Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc
.
    The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 15,381.02, the
highest closing level since December 2007, after being in and
out of negative territory in choppy trade. During the day, it
rose as high as 15,388.37, its best mark since the same time.
    Sharp surged 8.7 percent and Tokyo Electric 12.3 percent.
    The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,270.39.
