Nikkei scales 5-1/2-year high ahead of BOJ meeting, Sony surges

* Sony jumps on report of assessing spin-off proposal
* BOJ set to stand pat but may seek to ease bond market
jitters
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei average climbed to
a 5-1/2-year high on Wednesday, ahead of the outcome of the Bank
of Japan meeting, with Sony Corp surging on reports it is
considering evaluating a proposal to spin off entertainment
assets.
The Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 15,513.72 after
trading as much as 15,527.35, its highest since December 2007.
A senior trader at a foreign bank said buy orders outpaced
sell orders by 1.5 to 1, with Japanese retail investors active
in the market.
"It's probably fair to say that the really heavy
institutional flow that we have been seeing in certain days this
month has slowed down a little bit. We have the BOJ meeting.
People are just going to be a little bit cautious," he said.
The BOJ is expected to stand pat on monetary policy despite
jitters over the recent volatility in bond markets, hoping it
can prevent a renewed spike in yields by fine-tuning market
operations.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 49 percent this year, and
it has risen more than 9 percent since May 9, when the dollar
broke above the 100-yen mark.
"There is still a structural underweight in Japanese
equities in terms of the global investors," the senior trader
said. "People who have been making money have been fast money
guys ... and the domestic fast money guys."
He said he estimated global investors would plough about
$100 billion into Japanese equities to switch their position to
neutral from underweight.
According to the Ministry of Finance, foreign investors have
invested a total of 7.57 trillion yen ($74 billion) into
Japanese stocks since the end of 2012.
Sony jumped 8.6 percent after the Nikkei newspaper
said the company is considering evaluating a proposal from top
shareholder Third Point LLC, controlled by Californian
billionaire Daniel Loeb, to spin off its movie and music
business.
It was the third-most traded stock on the main board by
turnover.
The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,280.83 in
active trade, with volume at 41 percent of its full daily
average for the past 90 trading days.
"Japan is rapidly becoming a big momentum trade and thus
liable to volatility; trading a momentum market has to be a case
of trying to stay long quality rather than chasing beta," Mark
Tinker, manager at AXA Framlington Global Opportunities Fund,
wrote in a note.
"The near term risks we see are largely associated with the
current behaviour of the Japanese government bond market."