Nikkei set to pull back from 5-1/2-year highs on Bernanke remarks

TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei average is expected
to retreat from a 5-1/2-year high on Thursday after U.S. Federal
Reserve chief Ben Bernanke suggested the central bank could
scale back stimulus in coming months.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 15,550 and
15,700, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 15,640 on Wednesday, down 0.2 percent from
the Osaka close of 15,670.
Bernanke told Congress that a decision to taper the $85
billion in bonds the Fed is buying each month could come at one
of the central bank's "next few meetings" if the economy looked
set to maintain momentum.
His comments weighed on Wall Street, with the S&P 500
index down 0.8 percent to post its biggest one-day decline in
three weeks.
"The market is overheated ... a correction is natural as
positive catalysts are priced in, but losses will be limited,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, an assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
He added that as the U.S. economy appeared to be improving,
the dollar was expected to stay strong against the yen, which
will lift Japanese companies' earnings forecast for the current
fiscal year ending March 2014.
The yen was last traded at 103.18 on Thursday after hitting
a 4-1/2 year low of 103.74 in the previous session.
On Wednesday, the Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to 15,627.26,
its highest since December 2007. The broader Topix index
added 0.4 percent to 1,276.03.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 50 percent this year, and
it has risen 10 percent since May 9, when the dollar broke above
the 100-yen mark.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SONY CORP
Sony cut its sales targets for digital cameras, smartphones
and tablets by 13-17 percent for the year to end-March 2015, but
said there were "encouraging" signs of a revival in its
electronics business.
--MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP
Mitsubishi Motors is planning to wipe out about 924.6
billion yen ($8.9 billion) of cumulative losses in the year
ending March 2014 by tapping its capital base, the Nikkei
reported.
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota will raise its worldwide production target of Toyota
and Lexus vehicles for the April-September period by 150,000
units to slightly more than 4.5 million, the Nikkei business
daily reported.
--DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD
Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo, which bought control of Ranbaxy
Laboratories in 2008, said it believes unnamed former
shareholders of the Indian company hid information regarding
U.S. regulatory probes into Ranbaxy.