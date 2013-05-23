Nikkei climbs to fresh 5-1/2-year high, buoyed by weaker yen

BRIEF-Juneyao Airlines to acquire 10 Boeing aircraft, sell financial leasing JV
* Says it plans to buy 10 B787-9 aircrafts from Boeing , catalogue price of each aircraft at $257 million
TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei average scaled fresh 5-1/2-year highs on Thursday, aided by currency-sensitive exporters as the yen weakened against the dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve chief suggested the central bank could scale back stimulus in coming months. The Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent to 15,744.30 after trading as high as 15,777.11, its highest since December 2007. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,278.18.
* Says EMA grants accelerated assessment for Abbvie's investigational HCV Regimen Of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir
LONDON, Jan 24 The UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union.