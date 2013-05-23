版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四 08:14 BJT

Nikkei climbs to fresh 5-1/2-year high, buoyed by weaker yen

TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei average scaled
fresh 5-1/2-year highs on Thursday, aided by currency-sensitive
exporters as the yen weakened against the dollar after U.S.
Federal Reserve chief suggested the central bank could scale
back stimulus in coming months.   
    The Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent to 15,744.30 after
trading as high as 15,777.11, its highest since December 2007.
The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,278.18.

