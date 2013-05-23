Nikkei set to rebound from Thursday's 7.3 pct plunge

TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to rebound on Friday after a 7.3-percent dive in the
previous session, its biggest one-day percentage drop in two
years after weak Chinese factory data rattled investors.
Despite Thursday's plunge, the Nikkei is still up 67 percent
since mid-November, when Shinzo Abe, who became prime minister
the following month, proposed aggressive monetary and fiscal
policies to revive the world's third-largest economy.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 14,600 and
14,900 on Friday, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in
Chicago closed at 14,800 on Thursday, up 1.4 percent
from the Osaka close of 14,590.
Thursday's dramatic decline took the Nikkei to 14,483.98,
while the broader Topix index sank 6.9 percent to
1,188.34.
A combination of factors led to the sharp selloff, including
weak manufacturing activity data in China, Japan's
second-biggest export market, as well as worries about an
earlier-than-expected roll-back of U.S. stimulus.
"The U.S. shares have somewhat recovered from the day's low
and the Nikkei futures in Chicago also ended above yesterday's
Tokyo close. So I expect the market to start higher today," said
Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
U.S. stocks eased overnight but finished sharply off their
session low
"The market had rallied for two months despite all the talk
that it is overheating. Shares that shouldn't really rise were
also rising. So it was natural to have an adjustment," Doshida
said.
"There's no change in the fact that we can expect the
economy to do quite well. The market may stay volatile for a
while but I think the uptrend will continue."
But some analysts were more cautious.
"While hedge fund's net positions are still significant,
momentum has begun to falter. In the three weeks since April 23,
Nikkei positions have stopped strengthening," Societe Generale
wrote in a note.
"With the index now matching previous highs in U.S. dollars,
we think the Nikkei is in need of a breather."
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SOFTBANK CORP
Sprint Nextel Corp and SoftBank said on Thursday they
had received all necessary state regulatory approvals for the
Japanese company's proposed $20.1 billion purchase of 70 percent
of Sprint.
--NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Electric Power
Development Co, known as J-Power, are finalising a plan
to build a coal-fired power plant at an estimated cost of about
80 billion yen ($788 million), the Nikkei newspaper reported.
--ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc said it was informed by
its partner Astellas Pharma that the Japanese company would not
be seeking marketing approval for their experimental kidney
cancer drug in Europe.