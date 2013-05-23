Nikkei set to rebound from Thursday's 7.3 pct plunge

TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to rebound on Friday after a 7.3-percent dive in the previous session, its biggest one-day percentage drop in two years after weak Chinese factory data rattled investors. Despite Thursday's plunge, the Nikkei is still up 67 percent since mid-November, when Shinzo Abe, who became prime minister the following month, proposed aggressive monetary and fiscal policies to revive the world's third-largest economy. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 14,600 and 14,900 on Friday, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,800 on Thursday, up 1.4 percent from the Osaka close of 14,590. Thursday's dramatic decline took the Nikkei to 14,483.98, while the broader Topix index sank 6.9 percent to 1,188.34. A combination of factors led to the sharp selloff, including weak manufacturing activity data in China, Japan's second-biggest export market, as well as worries about an earlier-than-expected roll-back of U.S. stimulus. "The U.S. shares have somewhat recovered from the day's low and the Nikkei futures in Chicago also ended above yesterday's Tokyo close. So I expect the market to start higher today," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. U.S. stocks eased overnight but finished sharply off their session low "The market had rallied for two months despite all the talk that it is overheating. Shares that shouldn't really rise were also rising. So it was natural to have an adjustment," Doshida said. "There's no change in the fact that we can expect the economy to do quite well. The market may stay volatile for a while but I think the uptrend will continue." But some analysts were more cautious. "While hedge fund's net positions are still significant, momentum has begun to falter. In the three weeks since April 23, Nikkei positions have stopped strengthening," Societe Generale wrote in a note. "With the index now matching previous highs in U.S. dollars, we think the Nikkei is in need of a breather." > Wall St sags, but ends off session lows > Dollar, euro slump vs yen on stock losses, China data > Treasuries gain after solid TIPS auction > Gold up sharply as dollar, stocks slide > Oil prices pare losses on U.S. equities turnaround STOCKS TO WATCH --SOFTBANK CORP Sprint Nextel Corp and SoftBank said on Thursday they had received all necessary state regulatory approvals for the Japanese company's proposed $20.1 billion purchase of 70 percent of Sprint. --NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Electric Power Development Co, known as J-Power, are finalising a plan to build a coal-fired power plant at an estimated cost of about 80 billion yen ($788 million), the Nikkei newspaper reported. --ASTELLAS PHARMA INC Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc said it was informed by its partner Astellas Pharma that the Japanese company would not be seeking marketing approval for their experimental kidney cancer drug in Europe.